Rita Ora planning to move to the U.S. with Taika Waititi

Rita Ora is reportedly planning to move to Los Angeles with her new filmmaker beau Taika Waititi.



The R.I.P. singer and the Thor: Ragnarok director were first spotted in together in Australia earlier this year, and made their official red carpet debut as a couple at The Suicide Squad's Los Angeles premiere on Monday.



Sources told The Sun that Rita is now planning to permanently move to the U.S. with her new man - as she has bad memories of the U.K. following a scandal when she was caught breaking lockdown rules to celebrate her 30th birthday last November.



"Rita snapped up her London pad with plans to keep it as her main home," an insider said. "But it's become increasingly obvious for her that Los Angeles is going to be where she lives for the foreseeable.



"After her birthday bash last year, Rita left the U.K. and hasn't been back since. It feels a bit like there are some bad memories in London and she's happy to start afresh in L.A. where there are loads of new opportunities.



"Her boyfriend Taika is based in L.A. too, so when she's been there working recently they have been spending a lot of time together. Obviously, she still has lots of friends and family in the U.K. but realistically she isn't going to be spending as much time in London."



The star was heavily criticised in her homeland for the breach at London's trendy Casa Cruz restaurant and was forced to apologise and reportedly pay a $13,900 (£10,000) fine. She subsequently headed out to Sydney, Australia to judge that country's version of The Voice.



There she was snapped in a clinch with Taika alongside actress Tessa Thompson, who was shooting the latest Thor movie with the New Zealand filmmaker at the time.



According to editors at The Sun, the two lovebirds then flew to Los Angeles earlier this summer to be together for an extended period.



Representatives for Rita have not yet commented on the report.