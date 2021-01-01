Justin Bieber issues apology for complimenting Morgan Wallen

Justin Bieber has apologised to fans for sharing Morgan Wallen's music after learning about his use of racial slurs.

The Yummy hitmaker recently shared a screenshot of the country singer's album, Dangerous: The Double Album, to his Instagram story and wrote "Love this album". Shortly after, he removed the post and issued a statement.

"I had no idea that the guy's music I posted was recently found saying racist comments, as you know I don't support or tolerate any sort of racism or discrimination. I had no idea, I sincerely apologize to anyone I offended," the 27-year-old began.

"When I was a kid, I was incredibly ignorant and said some very hurtful racist jokes that clearly were not funny. I hurt a lot of people especially the Black people in my life but was fortunate enough to have had them educate me on the horrifying origin of the n-word. This brings those painful memories back up. I will always take ownership for my ignorance and my past because I know I am not that person."

Bieber closed out his post by acknowledging that he has apologised for his previous remarks before, but wanted to bring it to light again to "educate people who may be ignorant to the topic of racism and how hurtful it is".

Wallen was caught using the same racial slur referenced by Bieber in a video clip last month. Good Morning America host and former American footballer Michael Strahan interviewed the singer after the scandal and asked if he understood why using the word "makes Black people so upset".

"I don't know how to put myself in their shoes because I'm not," Wallen responded. "But I do understand, especially when I say I'm using it playfully or whatever, ignorantly, I understand that that must sound, you know, like, 'He doesn't - he doesn't understand.'"