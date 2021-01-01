Olivia Rodrigo responds to Courtney Love's plagiarism accusation

Olivia Rodrigo has responded to Courtney Love's claim that she copied her band's album cover.

In a recent interview with GQ, Rodrigo was pressed on how she felt about the accusation from the 57-year-old singer that she copied her group Hole's Love Through This album cover for artwork advertising Rodrigo's livestream promoting her album. Sour.

"To be honest, I'm just flattered that Courtney Love knows that I exist," the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star responded without elaborating further.

Love posted her criticism of the 18-year-old Disney star in June, sharing the art with he caption, "Spot the difference! #twinning! @oliviarodrigo."

Both show the singers in prom dresses and tiaras with mascara running down their faces while holding bouquets of flowers.

The songwriter then suggested that Rodrigo owed her flowers and a thank you note for the concept.

The Driver's license songstress commented on the post, writing "Love u and live through this sooooo much," to which Love replied "@oliviarodrigo Olivia - you're welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note."

When Rodrigo didn't respond to her request, Love claimed the hitmaker was "rude" for not crediting her.

"Does Disney teach kids reading and writing? God knows. Let's see. Yes this is rude. Rage inducing? Honey if I had a dollar for everyone this happens? I'd be real rich!"

Rodrigo has received a deluge of praise for the album. According to Billboard, Sour is set to sweep nominations at the 64th Grammy Awards, which are expected to be announced in November.