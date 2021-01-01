Britney Spears undertakes equine therapy sessions to help 'ease social anxiety'

Britney Spears undertakes equine therapy sessions several times a week.

The popstar has been under the spotlight ever since she expressed a desire to end her controversial conservatorship arrangement, and accused her management team and family of abuse, as part of court proceedings held in late June.

But while on vacation in Maui, Hawaii this week, Britney put aside the ongoing legal drama, and in an Instagram post, shared that she had a sweet encounter with a local pet pig and revealed that she finds spending time with animals to be "therapeutic".

"Geeze I've never seen a pig like this before!!!! I've never shared this because it's embarrassing as I'm supposed to be a fearless performer... but I also used to spend time with horses doing equine therapy a few days a week to ease my social anxiety ... I find spending time with animals like this peaceful pig to be very therapeutic!!!!" she wrote in the caption. "I do think it helps when I hear about other people who experience the same thing ... it makes me feel like I'm not alone!!!!"

But while Britney loved meeting the pig, she isn't planning on taking up farming anytime soon.

"On that note, I'm sure getting a pet pig might seem cool and I thought so too when I first got out of the car but within five minutes of meeting this lil guy he pooped five times," the 39-year-old exclaimed.