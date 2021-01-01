NEWS Noel Gallagher to host new Sunday night residency on Radio X Newsdesk Share with :





Radio X has signed Noel Gallagher to host a Sunday night residency this August. Starting Sunday 8th August at 7pm, Noel Gallagher will take the reins on Radio X alongside his long-time friend, comedy writer Matt Morgan, to present the first in a brand-new series, The Radio X Residency.



Noel and Matt will be setting the world to rights on Radio X, Sundays from 7pm – 9pm, throughout August. The residency will see Noel pick some of his favourite music and answer fan questions. As well as being able to listen to Noel and Matt on Radio X, fans will also be able to watch on demand video content from the shows exclusively on Global Player.



One of the greatest artists of his generation, Noel Gallagher is celebrating ten years of his High Flying Birds this year.



Speaking about his Radio X Residency, Noel Gallagher said: “You lucky little indie kids are getting the pleasure of mine and the thinking man’s fuddy-duddy Matt Morgan’s company for a Residency. You’ll be hearing some great tunes, and a lot of nonsense, being spouted mostly by me! Tune in… you might learn summat. NG.”



Matt Deverson, Managing Editor of Radio X, said: “Whether it be through Oasis or the 10 years of his High Flying Birds, Noel Gallagher’s music is part of the fabric of Radio X, and I’m delighted that the man himself will be hosting a show on the station. He’s teamed up with his good mate Matt Morgan, and as a man who’s never short of a word to say, I can’t wait to hear them put the world to rights in their own unique style, as well as pick some of their favourite tunes. Noel Gallagher really does live on Radio X.”



Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, across the UK on DAB digital radio and on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play Radio X”), iOS or Android device and at radiox.co.uk