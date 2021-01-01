Fetty Wap breaks silence over daughter's passing

Fetty Wap addressed the loss of his four-year-old daughter for the first time during an Instagram Live session on Tuesday.



During the stream, the My Way hitmaker shared a collage of blue butterflies with fans while talking about his daughter, Lauren Maxwell, who passed away after a brief undisclosed illness in June.



"She's good. My baby's happy now," the 30-year-old artist said while tearing up. "My shorty," he said, kissing a picture of her smiling. "That's my little twin right there."



Lauren's mother, Turquoise Miami, announced that Lauren had passed on Instagram on Sunday.



"This is my amazing ,beautiful , funny , vibrant, loving ,talented , smart (sic) and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius," she wrote alongside a short video of Lauren smiling at the camera while floating in a pool. "If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ' i love you LAUREN 'because they say that souls can feel your love #rip."



During the stream, the Trap Queen artist asked his 6.8 million Instagram followers to flood the comment section with butterflies, which he said were Lauren's favorite animal.



"If y'all could do me a favor, just post all butterflies on my s**t. Shorty loved butterflies...and if y'all could do that, it'd mean a lot to me" he said, breaking down in tears as butterfly emojis inundated the screen.



"Man, thank y'all, that's love. I appreciate ya'll, for real," the lyricist said before wiping back tears. "Damn, that's love. She'd be happy as hell."



Before the online tribute, the rapper had mostly stayed silent on his daughter's passing.



According to PageSix, he shared a note on his Instagram story following a performance at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami last month, reading "LoLo daddy did that s**t for you last night baby girl."