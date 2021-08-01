Lizzo announces new single Rumors

Lizzo says a "new era" is on the way as she confirmed the release of her hotly anticipated new single.

The 'Juice' hitmaker has announced a new track of hers, 'Rumors', will be available on August 13, in what she has promised will be the start of a "new era" for her and her fans.

She wrote on Instagram: "NEW ERA B****. ‘RUMORS’. 8/13 (sic)"

It comes after Lizzo seemingly teased she would be making an announcement regarding new music on Monday, days after revealing she was in the studio with Mark Ronson working on her fourth album.

Alongside a black box featuring the Shh Emoji and "SHHHHHHHH", Lizzo wrote on Instagram on Sunday (01.08.21): "Don’t even like this post cus you REALLY gon like my post tomorrow #shhhhhhhhhhhh (sic)"

The 'Juice' hitmaker and the 45-year-old studio wizard teased fans in a video on TikTok, in which they joked that they were not in the studio working on new music for Lizzo's LP.

Responding to one fan, who commented, "I hear an album is coming", she replied: "An album? Absolutely not … I’m not making no f****** album."

Turning the camera to face the 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker, Mark said: "I’m not in a studio. This isn’t Mark Ronson. This isn’t a whole [sound] board. I’m not making a f****** album. Where you get that from?"

The short clip was captioned: “THE RUMORS ARE FALSE."

Meanwhile, Lizzo previously described her new record as "very uplifting, fun and necessary".

She said: "This music is going to be very uplifting, very fun and very necessary.

"I am making the music that I need to hear after the year we’ve had."

Lizzo also admitted she'd love to work with Harry Styles and Rihanna.