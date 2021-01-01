Ariana Grande staging virtual Fortnite 'tour'

Ariana Grande is to stage a virtual tour for players of the video game Fortnite.



Bosses at Epic Games announced the partnership with the 7 Rings singer on Sunday - revealing she will stage a concert series dubbed the "Rift Tour" in the game from 6 to 8 August.



It will take place as five showtimes over three days, and will be a "musical experience" with a special playlist and playable character inspired by Grande - complete with her signature ponytail.



"From August 6-8, take a musical journey into magical new realities where Fortnite and Ariana Grande collide. Dive into the Rift Tour," a statement announcing the concert on the Epic Games’ website reads.



A trailer, shared on Twitter by Ariana, shows her character dressed in an icy two-piece costume with matching boots.



Users will also be able to unlock in-game rewards by completing Rift Tour Quests from 29 July and 8 August, as well as being able to buy Ariana-themed items in the Fortnite shop. These include an outfit and a backpack inspired by her pet pig, Piggy Smallz.



Attendees, who must have downloaded the game's latest update, will also receive a commemorative Cuddly Cloudcruiser umbrella.



Ariana is the latest star to perform in Fortnite, as Travis Scott played for a record 12.3 million concurrent players last year during his Astronomical online musical experience. Marshmello has also performed in the game to 10.7 million people.