NEWS Becoming Led Zeppelin feature documentary announced Newsdesk Share with :





Director Bernard MacMahon today announced the title of his eagerly anticipated Led Zeppelin feature documentary: Becoming Led Zeppelin.



MacMahon said:



“Becoming Led Zeppelin is a film that no one thought could be made. The band’s meteoric rise to stardom was swift and virtually undocumented. Through an intense search across the globe and years of restoration of the visual and audio archive found, this story is finally able to be told.”



The band have granted the film unprecedented access. It is the first and only time they have participated in a documentary in 50 years.



The film has recently been completed. A release date has not yet been set.

