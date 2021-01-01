Fetty Wap mourning loss of four-year-old-daughter

Rapper Fetty Wap is mourning the loss of his four year old daughter, Lauren Maxwell.



Lauren passed away in June after a brief and undisclosed illness, according to People magazine. Her mother, Turquoise Miami, also confirmed the sad news in an Instagram post on Sunday night.



"This is my amazing ,beautiful , funny , vibrant, loving ,talented , smart (sic) and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius," she wrote in the caption of the post, which showed a video of her daughter smiling in a pool.



"If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ' i love you LAUREN 'because they say that souls can feel your love #rip," she concluded.



The rapper hasn't commented directly about his daughter's passing, but reportedly mentioned her in a post to his Instagram story following a performance at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami last month. According to PageSix, the My Way artist said in the now-expired post "LoLo daddy did that s**t for you last night baby girl."



Lauren was one of the 30-year-old's six young children. The loss comes a few months after Wap tragically lost his brother, who he referred to in interviews as his "twin."



In a 2016 interview with comedian Trevor Noah, Wap spoke about how fame has changed his perspective on the importance of looking out for his family. "I'm not really a family person. I just do my own thing. But I've just been spending time with my mom... I drive all the way down there to Georgia just to check up on her. You just get tired of being that person that you thought you were."