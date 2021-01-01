NEWS Ed Sheeran to hold at Number 1 as Billie Eilish’s set for highest new entry Newsdesk Share with :





Billie Eilish is set to claim the highest new entry on this week’s Official Singles Chart with Happier Than Ever.



Happier Than Ever – the title track from Billie’s newly-released second album – is at Number 12 on the Official Chart: First Look, and if it stays on course will become Billie Eilish’s 10th Top 20 hit in the UK, and fifth Top 40 this year alone.



Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits is heading towards a sixth straight week at Number 1, leading on both sales and streams, while Stay by The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber eyes up a return to its previous best of Number 2.



Black Magic by Jonasu has risen two places to Number 3 after 48 hours, if it holds on it will mark a new peak for the track.



Becky Hill & David Guetta’s Remember (7) is also climbing, up three places on today’s First Look.



Finally, Rain Radio & DJ Craig Gorman’s Talk About is up three spots to Number 15 on the First Look – a new high placing for the single if it stays on course.



