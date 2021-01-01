Megan Thee Stallion wants to feel goosebumps when she's writing lyrics

Megan Thee Stallion always wants to feel goosebumps whenever she's writing new music.



In a recent chat to celebrate her Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue cover photoshoot, the rapper opened up to Tyra Banks about her inspirations and creative process.



However, Megan revealed that she usually knows she's onto a hit when she gets goosebumps on her arms or shivers down her spine.



"Sometimes when I'm writing it happens," the Hot Girl Summer star smiled. "And I'm like, 'I know I'm doing it right, I know it's good,' when I'm feeling a little (shiver). And I look for that when I'm writing too. (If I don't get goosebumps), I think, 'Oh I need to go back to the drawing board.'"



Elsewhere in the chat, Megan discussed her relationship with her fans, who she refers to as 'hotties', and also revealed that she hid her rap aspirations from her mother Holly Aleece Thomas, who performed under the name Holly-Wood, until she was an adult. Holly passed away following a battle with brain cancer in 2019.



"I'm like, 'This lady is everything.' I didn't want to tell her that I could rap until I was eighteen. I wanted to be perfect to her," the 26-year-old recalled, before explaining that she finally decided to open up about her career plans when she started at college. "I was like, 'OK, I've probably held this secret in long enough.' I started going to the studio by myself... I didn't want (my mom) to shut me down. I didn't want her to say, 'You're not serious about this.'"