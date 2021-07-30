Little Mix make history as only girl group to rack up 100 weeks in Officials Singles Chart top 10

Little Mix have made history as the first girl band to rack up 100 weeks in the Officials Singles Chart top 10.

The ‘Confetti’ hitmaker – comprised of Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Perrie Edwards – set another historic record with the release of this week’s Official Singles Chart on Friday (30.07.21), as they have now had songs within the top 10 for more weeks than any other girl group in UK chart history.

‘Heartbreak Anthem’, the band’s song with Galantis and David Guetta, placed at number seven this week, earning the group their 100th week in the top 10 across all of their releases.

Leigh-Anne told their fans through OfficialCharts.com: "Wow! It's amazing, and we wouldn't have done this without you guys. You never fail to blow us away – you're just incredible and we wouldn't be here without you. Thank you."

A collective 100 weeks in the top 10 far exceeds any other girl group in UK chart history, with their closest competitors being Girls Aloud on 61 weeks, followed by iconic Motown group The Supremes at 59 weeks, Sugababes at 57 weeks, and pop legends Spice Girls on 50 weeks.

For Little Mix – who were formerly completed by fourth member Jesy Nelson before her departure last year – the historic achievement comes just a few months after they also became the first girl group ever to win Best British Group at the BRIT Awards.

In their acceptance speech at the time, they said: “It’s not easy being a female in the UK pop industry. We’ve seen the white male dominance, misogyny, sexism, and lack of diversity. We’re proud of how we’ve stuck together, stood our ground, surrounded ourselves with strong women, and are now using our voices more than ever.

“The fact that a girl band has never won this award really does speak volumes. So this award isn’t just for us, it’s for Spice Girls, Sugababes, All Saints, Girls Aloud, all of the incredible, incredible female bands … this one’s for you. So thank you BRITs, and we hope you have an amazing night.”