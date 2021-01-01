NEWS Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits extends run at Official Singles Chart summit Newsdesk Share with :





Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits extends its run at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart to a fifth week, denying Dave and Stormzy’s Clash the top spot, which leaps six places to Number 2.



Bad Habits racked up 85,500 chart sales this week, including 9.95 million streams, to keep its place at the summit.



Dave scores another two entries in the Top 10 following the release of his new album We’re All Alone In This Together – Verdansk is new at 4 and In The Fire opens at 6.



Two new releases land in this week’s Top 20: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s Industry Baby at 13, and Anne-Marie & Little Mix’s Kiss My (Uh Oh) at 17. Dance favourite Talk About by Rain Radio and DJ Craig Gorman breaks into the Top 20 for the first time, up three spots to 18.



Further down, there are new peaks for Marshmello and Jonas Brothers’ Leave Before Your Love Me at Number 25, and Sigala and Rita Ora’s You For Me, up four places to Number 33.



Finally, Camila Cabello’s new single Don’t Go Yet enters at Number 37, marking her 13th UK Top 40 hit.