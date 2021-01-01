NEWS Dave scores biggest opening week of 2021 as 'We’re All Alone In This Together' album debuts at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





Dave scores a huge Number 1 debut with We’re All Alone In This Together, claiming the biggest opening week of 2021 on the Official Albums Chart.



The rapper’s second album opens with 74,000 chart sales – far surpassing previous holder Olivia Rodrigo, whose debut album Sour picked up 51,000 chart sales in its first week in June. It’s also the biggest opening week since November 2019, when Coldplay’s Everyday Life opened on 81,000.



Among hip-hop/rap albums, WAAITT claims the biggest opening week in over a decade, since Tinie Tempah’s debut Disc-Overy in October 2010.



56% of Dave’s figure comes from physical (vinyl, CD, cassette) and downloads, while 44% is from streams, racking up 38.5 million plays across the album’s 12 tracks.



WAAITT is Dave’s second Number 1 album, following his 2019 debut Psychodrama, which picked up 26,000 chart sales in its opening week and re-enters this week’s chart at Number 40. View Dave’s Official Chart history so far here.



Meanwhile, Anne-Marie enters at Number 2 with her second album Therapy, a new personal best following the Number 3 peak of her debut album Speak Your Mind. Last week’s Number 1, KSI’s All Over The Place, drops to Number 4.



Two albums zoom into this week’s Top 10: The Kid Laroi’s F**k Love mixtape zooms 46 places to a new peak at Number 6 following the release of the collection’s final chapter Over You, and Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black vaults 29 places to Number 7 – its first Top 10 appearance in a decade - after the 10-year anniversary of her death and the release of new documentary Reclaiming Amy.



Further down, Paul McCartney is new at 13 with McCartney III Imagined a remix album of his chart-topping collection McCartney III, Stone Roses’ self-titled is back at Number 22 after a limited edition vinyl release as part of HMV’s 100th Birthday celebrations, and Miley Cyrus’ latest album Plastic Hearts re-enters at Number 27 following a release on vinyl.



Finally, Jackson Browne’s first album in seven years, Downhill From Everywhere, is new at 35 – his eighth Top 40 collection.