Dolly Parton supports Britney Spears amid ongoing conservatorship battle

Dolly Parton is supporting Britney Spears amid her conservatorship battle as she understands the "crazy things" the pop star is going through.



The Jolene legend was asked about the conservatorship battle during a remote chat on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.



Britney, 39, has been fighting a court battle to stop her father's legal control over her life and career - something which mirrored a moment in Dolly's life.



"I think she is a wonderful artist and I think she's a wonderful girl and I only wish her the best," Dolly said. "I understand all those crazy things. I went through a lot of that myself through a big lawsuit in my early days with Porter Wagoner trying to get out on my own.



"I understand where she is coming from and how she feels. So, I hope that all turns out the way that it should."



Dolly fought a lawsuit with Wagoner in 1979, after the former musical duo had a falling out. Wagoner filed a $3 million (£2.15 million) lawsuit against the country star, alleging breach of contract. The matter was later settled out of court, and whilst the exact amount is unclear, Dolly has suggested it involved her paying a minimum of $1 million (£717,000).



Britney was recently allowed to hire her own lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, and he has filed legal paperwork to remove her father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008.