Manic Street Preachers’ Nicky Wire reveals letter Pete Doherty wrote after Richey Edwards disappearance

Iconic Welsh rocker, Nicky Wire, from the Manic Street Preachers revealed the sweeter side of Libertines singer Pete Docherty, when talking to Absolute Radio presenter Dan Noble this week on the station.



Nicky was speaking to Dan Noble on Absolute Radio ahead of the release of the Welsh band's new album, ‘The Ultra Vivid Lament’. He also revealed that like many artists he is nervous about getting back on stage after a long gap since their last performance, joking that now they are all in their 50s they might struggle to keep up with the energetic moves.



“I noticed in lockdown as well, Pete did a really Pete version of Motorcycle Emptiness, and it was really broken and ragged. He actually wrote a letter to the NME, he was a really big Manic's fan, and it was when Richie had disappeared and when we came back, and everything was gone. It was a really sweet letter, and it was sort of along the lines of just let them be who they are now, don’t expect them to be the Manic’s that they were. We’ve crossed paths quite a few times with him you know, and it always seem he is on the run from something or someone.”



“We have lost a lot of muscle memory and we are in our 50s all of us now as well, it has taken its toll. Recording and writing music is not a problem, but the thought of playing live is a bit … . It is always a thrill to get out there and think you can do something, or throw a shape or get a reaction you know, but now you think if I do a jump will I be able to get back up? It does feel really nerve wracking obviously because of the crowd as well. You think there is so many things to think about, which when you started being in a rock n roll band obviously would never be in your thoughts at all. You know we are naturally careful people, there is no risk involved with stuff like that for us. We managed to record an album with masks on and stuff like that wasn’t an issue, but playing live does seem daunting, daunting is the word.”



“I think at our peak, I think a really brilliant arena show where you can have the full production and the images is where, you can’t guarantee you're going to be there, but at our peak that felt like our natural home, because they are big songs but there not big enough sometimes. You know it's such an effort to put on a stadium show, it's just not worth it. When we did the Millennium Stadium, we had 62,000 and we made about 6 grand, that’s a lot of effort



