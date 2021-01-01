Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst unveils bold new look

Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst has stunned fans by debuting a bold new look on social media.

Ever since the band was formed in 1994, the frontman has been known for wearing baggy streetwear, baseball caps, and having his beard styled into a goatee.

However, Durst took to Instagram on Wednesday, and not only wiped all of his previous posts, but also uploaded a snap in which he showcased his silver hair and handlebar moustache.

"Thinking about you 70," he wrote in the caption.

The musician didn't share any further details about the inspiration for his transformation, but the post quickly racked up 50,000 likes and hundreds of comments from followers.

"How is your hair THAT white," one person asked, while another wrote, "Damn silver fox."

Meanwhile, a number of fans also pointed out that Durst now resembles several other male celebrities.

"Looks like James Hetfield," one user wrote, referring to the Metallica frontman, while others felt he looked a lot like actor Richard Gere: "S**t, I thought Richard Gere popped up from outta nowhere."

In addition, some followers felt Durst resembled Jon Bon Jovi, and one fan even "thought it was David Spade for a second".