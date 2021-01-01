Marilyn Manson seeks to dismiss Esme Bianco sexual assault lawsuit

Marilyn Manson's lawyer filed a motion to dismiss Esme Bianco's sexual assault and battery lawsuit on Wednesday.



The Game of Thrones actress, who dated the rock star in 2011, filed the federal civil lawsuit in April, with the legal action featuring allegations that Manson repeatedly used drugs, force and threats to coerce her into sexual acts.



In the motion to dismiss, Manson's attorney Howard King described her claims as "untrue, meritless, and a key component of a coordinated attack by multiple plaintiffs" and alleged the actress was "cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetise and exploit the #MeToo movement."



King also added that the lawsuit should be dismissed due to the statute of limitations in California.



"Because the statute of limitations expired in 2013 and Plaintiff did not file her claims until 2021, her sexual assault and battery claims are not actionable and should be dismissed," he wrote.



Bianco came forward about the alleged abuse after Manson's former girlfriend, actress Evan Rachel Wood, claimed on social media that she endured abuse during their relationship. Wood alleged that Manson had "groomed" her as a teenager and "horrifically abused" her for years.



In a February interview with The Cut, Bianco claimed she met the singer through his ex-wife, Dita Von Teese, who arranged for the former burlesque performer to be in the music video for his song I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies. A few years later, Bianco moved in with Manson, a "terrifying" time which "left her with physical scars and PTSD."



In light of the accusations, the singer was dropped by his manager and record label.



Manson has always maintained his innocence, saying the claims were "horrible distortions of reality."