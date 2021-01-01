ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies

Longtime ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill has died at the age of 72.



The musician’s passing was announced by his bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard via Instagram on Wednesday.



"We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX,” they shared. “We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top'. We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’ You will be missed greatly, amigo.”



No cause of death was shared. Earlier this month, a representative for the band issued an update on Dusty’s health, revealing that the “fearless” bass player was heading to Texas to “address a hip issue”.



Born Joseph Michael Hill, the Dallas native joined the rock group in 1970 and played bass guitar and keyboard, and also served as a backing and lead vocalist.



He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of ZZ Top in 2004.