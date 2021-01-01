Kelly Clarkson ordered to pay Brandon Blackstock $200,000 a month in support

Kelly Clarkson has been ordered to pay her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock almost $200,000 (£144,000) a month in spousal and child support.

The singer and talk show host filed for divorce from Brandon in June 2020 after seven years of marriage, and was granted primary custody of their two children by a judge in November.

Now, a Los Angeles County Court judge has issued the temporary support order while the former couple continue trying to hash out an agreement about their property, children, and monthly income, according to The Blast.

Kelly is required to pay Brandon $150,000 (£108,000) a month in spousal support, as well as child support of $45,601 (£33,000) for their children, River Rose, seven, and Remington Alexander, five.

That brings the total monthly support payment to $195,601 (£141,000) - less than half the $436,000 (£315,000) sum Brandon was requesting, according to People.

The order also requires Kelly to pay $1.25 million (£903,000) towards her former husband's attorney fees and ongoing divorce costs.

The filing listed the pair's finances, including the declaration that The Voice judge Kelly earns over $1.5 million (£1 million) a month in income.

Earlier this month, the Miss Independent singer appealed for a judge to officially sign off on the divorce, with her reasoning that she and Brandon "both deserve the opportunity to build a new life".