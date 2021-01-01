NEWS Little Mix arrive at Madame Tussauds London Newsdesk Share with :





Madame Tussauds London today unveiled the hotly anticipated figures of the biggest girl group on the planet, Little Mix, to mark the band’s 10th anniversary.



Jade, Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jesy have been working closely with the world-famous attraction on the creation of their figures since early 2020, including attending sittings where hundreds of precise measurements were taken, through to advising on the final details of each figure. After much fan speculation today’s unveiling revealed that the multi-award-winning band has been immortalised in the style of their famous 2019 Bounce Back music video, complete with accompanying set.



The four figures were given the seal of approval by Little Mix fans that won a competition to be the first to ‘meet’ the figures. After being treated to a luxurious overnight stay at the London Marriott Hotel County Hall, the lucky fans were whisked over to Madame Tussauds London to get an exclusive first look of the figures before they launched to the public.



With no detail overlooked, Madame Tussauds London also worked closely with Little Mix’s stylists - Zack Tate and Jamie McFarland - to perfect the figures’ looks, with the pair donating many of the clothes that were actually worn by the Brit Award winning group in the original Bounce Back video. Pieces include Leigh-Anne’s Moschino scribble blazer and tights, Perrie’s Ana Ljubinkovic outfit, Jades’ Miscreants neon green dress and Jesy’s Marques Almeida snakeskin trousers.



When asked why they chose the Bounce Back look for their Madame Tussauds London figures, Jade said, “We loved making this video and the concept of us being doll-like within it, it felt like a very fitting scene to recreate for our figures! When I saw my finished figure it was like looking in a mirror, it’s amazing!”



Perrie added, “The Madame Tussauds London artists are fantastic, our figures are so lifelike that it really could be us standing in the attraction. We’re so excited for our fans to see us in Madame Tussauds London and loved that some of them could be there to see the unveiling of the figures.”



Of getting their own likenesses, Leigh-Anne said, “This is a dream come true. The figures are amazing, and the Madame Tussauds London artists have captured us perfectly. We’re so excited to be joining the attraction's music zone and can’t wait to bring our family and friends down to see our figures for themselves.”



Tim Waters, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “Fans have been asking when Little Mix will be joining us at Madame Tussauds London and we’re delighted to make their wishes come true as we celebrate the band’s 10th anniversary. From their award-winning music, to inspiring the next generation, Little Mix have been a massive part of the past decade and long may that continue! We look forward to welcoming Mixers through our doors and can’t wait for them to come face to face with their idols.”



Little Mix join the likes of Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift, in Madame Tussauds London’s music zone from today. Book tickets at: www.madametussauds.com/London