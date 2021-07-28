Steps to play Manchester as part of Radio 2 Live

Steps have announced a concert in Manchester as part of Radio 2 Live.



The '5, 6, 7, 8' hitmakers - comprising Claire Richards, Lee Latchford-Evans, Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer and Ian 'H' Watkins - were unveiled as the latest act confirmed to play the concert series on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Wednesday morning (28.07.21).



Steps will perform an intimate gig for a limited number of fans - who can enter via a ballot - on August 10.



The pop group said: “We are beyond excited to be performing for Radio 2 Live in Manchester. It will be our first live performance in front of an audience in over three years and we cannot wait. It’ll be a great chance to play some of our latest singles and Steps classics and get warmed up ahead of our UK arena tour this November.”



Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, said: “New for 2021 and beyond, Radio 2 Live will take the spirit of Radio 2 around the UK. I’m thrilled that Steps will be performing for us in Manchester. They are sure to get the audience dancing along after so long without live music, with those at home able to tune in on Radio 2 and BBC Sounds or watch on BBC iPlayer in September.”



Jeff Smith, Head of Music for Radio 2, said: “Radio 2 is committed to bringing live music performance to its listeners as we know how much they love to listen and watch their favourite artists perform the songs they adore. Over the past year, Radio 2 House Music has done a brilliant job with performances from Joan Armatrading, Kelly Clarkson, Rag’n’Bone Man and many more, but now it’s time to get back to live performance in front of an audience. Radio 2 Live is going to feature incredible sets from major artists, in front of what I’m sure will be a very excited audience of Radio 2 listeners.”



Steps joining the lineup comes after Texas were confirmed to play a show in Glasgow.



Major artists are set to perform for fans across the UK, with Sharleen Spiteri and co confirmed to play at St Luke's in their home city in Scotland on August 5.



Sharleen said: “I’m always excited to play in Glasgow, our hometown! And I’m thrilled to be performing for the first time at St. Luke’s for Radio 2 Live.”



Although capacity is limited, the sets will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds from September 11, with a special highlights show on Radio 2 from 7pm and 9pm the following evening.



Tickets will be allocated via a ballot following registration at bbc.co.uk/radio2live which is open from now until 8am on Thursday 29th July. Allocations will be weighted with more going to those living closer to Manchester. Full terms and conditions are on the website.