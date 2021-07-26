NEWS The Vaccines give fans post-lockdown booster with London stage return Newsdesk Share with :





The Vaccines made a triumphant return to the stage for the first time since the pandemic paused concerts on Monday night (26.07.21).



Justin Young and co delighted the crowd attending Radio X presents The Vaccines & special guests The Snuts with Barclaycard at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town, playing fan favourites such as 'If You Wanna', 'Dream Lover' and 'I Can't Quit'.



They also gave the live debut of their new song, 'Paranormal Romance', which went down a storm.



After the gig, which saw the rock group supported by Scottish rockers The Snuts, the band gushed on Twitter: "one of my favourite shows EVERRR thank uuu (sic)"



The Vaccines said in a statement about the gig: "Not only have we missed playing shows more than anything, we've missed each other. This will be the first time we've all been in the same room since December 2019 and we can't wait to celebrate with you on the station we grew up worshipping."



The Snuts' Jack Cochrane added: "Bands being unable to play live for an audience over the past 18 months has been the greatest challenge indie and rock music has ever faced. Our music is centred around live and fan interaction - so to be finally playing at one of the first real gigs back with The Vaccines makes us happier than you can imagine! Thank you Radio X for making this possible, it'll be one to remember!"



The Vaccines recently unveiled details of their fifth studio album, 'Back In Love City'.



The follow-up to 2018's 'Combat Sports' is set to drop on September 10.



Justin revealed the collection takes inspiration from his own experiences of a house swap in Los Angeles, as well as Sir Ridley Scott's futuristic interpretation of the city in 'Blade Runner'.



He said: "In some obvious ways we’re more connected than ever.



“But we’re also more polarised than we’ve been for 100 years and the world is getting colder.



"What if there was a place where love and other emotions had run dry – but you could go to Love City to get them?”



Fans can catch up on highlights from Radio X Presents The Vaccines & special guests The Snuts with Barclaycard this Sunday 1st August at 7pm on Global Player and on @radiox social media platforms.



Picture credit: Matt Crossick