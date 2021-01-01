Lizzo wants fans to stay six feet feet away until Covid-19 cases decrease

Lizzo wants fans to stay six feet away from her until the number of Covid-19 cases goes back down.

Covid-19 cases in the U.S. have increased by 170 per cent in the past two weeks, predominantly due to the contagious Delta variant.

As a result of the rising cases, Lizzo warned fans on Instagram Live on Monday that they need to keep their distance from her if they spot her out and about.

"I don't care who you are," the 33-year-old said. "You could be the nicest person. You could be vaccinated. You could be quadruple vaccinated. If you see me, please give me six feet. This s**t is coming back. Covid. And people being real sloppy with personal space.

"It's not you! It's me. I'm not trying to catch nothing. I don't even want to catch feelings, b**ch. You think I'm trying to catch Covid?"

The Grammy Award winner said her stance was due to being healthy and staying safe for family and friends, not due to the arrogance of celebrity.

Noting the virus got "way too close" to her, she continued: "So if y'all see me in the street, come up on me, want to hug, want to shake my hand, want to kiss me on the cheek, don't do it. Don't do it."

Lizzo concluded the livestream by saying: "I love y'all, and I want y'all to be the same way. Protect yourselves. Wear your masks. And until this is cleared up and we know what the f**k this variant is and who it affects - stay safe my friends."