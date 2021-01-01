Grimes claims Azealia Banks 'tried to destroy her life' amid Elon Musk feud

Grimes has alleged Azealia Banks "tried to destroy her life" amid a past feud involving Elon Musk.

The Canadian musician, real name Claire Boucher, made an appearance at the Splendour XR festival over the weekend, and during her virtual set, commented that her unreleased song 100% Tragedy was inspired by her clash with Banks back in 2018.

In a Discord chat, she also claimed the tune was about "having to defeat azealia banks when she tried to destroy my life."

Back in June 2018, Grimes and Banks began working on a song together, but the partnership quickly turned sour, after the rapper claimed on social media that she had been waiting at Grimes's boyfriend Musk's "house alone for days waiting for Grimes."

In a series of posts at the time, she also alleged that the entrepreneur had been under the influence of drugs when he tweeted about taking his company Tesla private at a price of $420 a share. A group of investors later filed a class-action lawsuit against the company and Musk over his tweet, and asked to subpoena the 33-year-old and Banks.

In response to Grimes's new comments, Banks took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend.

"So you go make a bootleg @inna song about it. Yikes," she began. "Grimes def has some psychosexual obsession with me. i think it's bitterness cuz she doesn't have the musical capacity i have. everything she does is out of pretentiousness and it comes out like that ... while everything i do is out of natural swag & geniusness lmaoo. Starting to notice all the weird undercover millennial racists hide out on discord."

In addition, Banks, 30, uploaded and then deleted a post with the message: "Really thought I did you a favor by not responding to that subpoena....., i just May happen to have all those extra texts/screenshots/evidence Laying around somewhere............."

Representatives for Grimes and Banks have not yet commented on the developments.