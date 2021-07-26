NEWS Stormzy is coming to Madame Tussauds London Newsdesk Share with :





World-famous attraction reveals it has secretly been working with the ‘child of grime’ for over a year on his first figure.



Today, on his 28th birthday, music sensation and activist, Stormzy, has revealed that his first ever Madame Tussauds London figure will join the attraction’s star-studded line-up this summer.



The born and bred Londoner, who is best known for hits including Big for your Boots, Blinded by Your Grace, Vossi Bop and Crown, took time out of his busy schedule to attend a number of sittings with Madame Tussauds London artists where hundreds of precise measurements and reference photographs were taken.



Stormzy and his team will continue to work collaboratively with the world-famous attraction as they put the final touches to his likeness to ensure it is not too big for its boots, ahead of its unveiling in the coming weeks.



Announcing the news on his Facebook channel, Stormzy shared video content of the moment he first ‘met’ his near-complete figure, giving a glimpse behind the scenes as the Madame Tussauds London artists finalise his likeness. The video, shared with Stormzy’s 1.1 million followers, also shows the star pranking his young nephew, who is heard wondering why his ‘Uncle Junior’ isn’t moving along with a glimpse of an amusing FaceTime with his Mum.



Of getting a figure at the famous Baker Street attraction, Stormzy said: “I’m proud and I hope when my fans see my figure, they feel proud too.



“I was told Madame Tussauds London wanted to make a figure of me just after I performed at Glastonbury, and it really felt like the icing on top of the cake. Growing up, going to school, we’d go to Madame Tussauds London all the time. For me to be there, it feels like, flipping heck, I’m going up in the world.”



Tim Waters, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “You’d be hard pressed to find someone that isn’t a Stormzy fan. His chart-topping hits, powerful performances and important work as an activist have spoken to the nation. Whether you admire him for his music, believe in what he stands for, or just think he’s a really nice guy, we know his figure is going to be a fantastic, and important, addition to our Madame Tussauds London line-up.”



Continuing the birthday news, #Merky Books has also announced a competition for 8-16 year olds to win an exclusive ticket (+adult guest) to a very special unveiling event for the figure at Madame Tussauds London. Hosted by Stormzy himself, the event will celebrate the new figure and upcoming book, Superheroes: Inspiring Stories of Secret Strength, curated by Stormzy and #Merky Books. To enter, simply pre-order the Superheroes book from Bookshop.org. The competition opens 11:00 Monday 26th July 2021 and closes 23:59 Friday 6th August 2021, T&Cs apply.



Fans should keep an eye on Madame Tussauds London’s social channels over the coming weeks for more news on Stormzy’s arrival.