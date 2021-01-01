NEWS Dave set for Top 10 takeover with songs from new album 'We’re All Alone In This Together' Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Dave is set to dominate this week’s Official Singles Chart with three entries currently inside the Top 5 following the release of his new album We’re All Alone In This Together. Stormzy collaboration Clash is on course for a new peak, up six places to Number 2, while Verdansk is new at Number 3 and In The Fire places at Number 4 – potentially taking the rapper’s total of Top 10s to 10.



Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits looks likely to claim a fifth week at Number 1 this Friday, currently leading the way by just over 7,000 chart sales.



Anne-Marie and Little Mix’s brand-new collaboration Kiss My (Uh Oh) is on track for a Top 20 debut, currently at Number 14. The track is the latest single from Anne-Marie’s new album Therapy, released last Friday.



Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s new single Industry Baby opens at Number 16 on the First Look, set to earn Lil Nas X his fifth Top 40 and US rapper Harlow his second.



Dance track Talk About – which samples Nelly Furtado’s 2012 single Big Hoops (The Bigger The Better) by Rain Radio and DJ Craig Gorman is set for another climb this week, so far up one place to 20.