Halsey used to lie awake at night questioning gender identity

Halsey used to stare at the ceiling late at night and question her gender identity.



The Without Me singer is openly bisexual, and back in March, announced that she uses she/they pronouns.



But while Halsey is comfortable with their sexuality and gender-fluid identity now, in an interview for the August 2021 issue of Allure magazine, she insisted that wasn't always the case.



"I'd be staring at the ceiling, going, 'What does this mean?'" the 26-year-old recalled. "I don't spend that time questioning or wondering anymore. The whole thing to remember about pronouns and identities is that they're not meant for other people. They're meant for you to help better understand yourself."



Elsewhere in the chat, Halsey offered advice to fans who may be grappling with similar issues surrounding their identity, and admitted that "coming out" is an ongoing process.



"You never stop coming out. It's not like you tell your mom and dad and then everything's all good. You need to prepare yourself for that," the star commented, before adding that it's OK for people to change their minds too. "It's not for other people to validate you or determine if your queerness is real enough."