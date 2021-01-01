NEWS Ed Sheeran’s 'Bad Habits' knotches up another week on top Newsdesk Share with :





Ed Sheeran takes out a fourth week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart with Bad Habits, as the song scores another week of impressive chart sales.



With 101,000 chart sales, including 11.4 million streams, Bad Habits outperforms his closest competition by more than double – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber’s Stay, which jumps three places to Number 2.



Meanwhile, Heartbreak Anthem by Galantis, David Guetta and Little Mix rebounds three places to its previous peak of Number 3, while Black Magic by Jonasu charges up seven spots to Number 4 to land the German producer his first ever Top 10 single.



KSI’s Holiday rebounds three places to 7 following the release of his new album All Over The Place, while three more tracks from the album enter the Top 40: No Time ft. Lil Durk, brand new at 24, Don’t Play with Anne-Marie & Digital Farm Animals, which re-enters at 33, and Gang Gang ft. Jay1 & Deno debuts at 40.



Rounding off the Top 10, Becky Hill & David Guetta’s Remember travels up five to a new peak at Number 10 – Becky’s fourth Top 10 single (and first as the headline artist) and David Guetta’s 26th.



Further down, Pop Smoke claims the highest new entry with Demeanor ft. Dua Lipa at 14. The song, which features on the late rapper’s second posthumous studio album is his eighth Top 40 and Dua’s 19th. Tones & I zooms ten places to 16 with Fly Away, and Rain Radio & DJ Craig Gorman’s Talk About rockets 19 spots to 21.



Marshmello & Jonas Brothers climb six with Leave Before You Love Me (26), Doja Cat’s Ain’t S**t (29) lifts nine rungs, and Noizu’s Summer 91 (Looking Back) (32) returns to the Top 40 after zooming 60 places. Central Cee scores his fourth Top 40 single with Little Bit Of This, which debuts at Number 34.



Finally, You For Me by Sigala & Rita Ora leaps 16 places to Number 37, becoming Sigala’s 12th Top 40 hit and Rita Ora’s 22nd, and Mabel’s Let Them Know rebounds into the Top 40 for a second time, landing at 39.