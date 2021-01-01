KSI claims Number 1 album with 'All Over The Place'

KSI celebrates his first ever chart-topper as his new album All Over The Place lands straight in at Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart.The record opens with just over 34,000 chart sales to claim the top spot. 54% of his opening week total came from physical (CD, vinyl, cassette) sales, and is this week’s best-seller on vinyl, while the album’s 16 tracks notched up a total 20.9 million streams.All Over The Place’s Number 1 entry betters the Number 2 peak of KSI’s 2020 debut Dissimulation, and arrives after four Top 3 singles from the album: Really Love (3), Don’t Play (2), Patience (3), and Holiday (2). View KSI’s Official Chart history in full here.Celebrating the news, KSI told OfficialCharts.com:“Your boy did it! Finally got it, a Number 1 album - mad! Thank you to everyone who has supported, I wouldn’t have this without you. I’ve been doing music for so long and to finally get this is crazy. Official Charts Company. Number 1. I never thought I’d ever get one of these. I have no right – I’m a YouTuber! Thank you.”KSI will celebrate his Number 1 album at a one-off free gig today, taking place at 4pm in London. Tickets are available on a first come first served basis at Camden Assembly from 2pm. The show is brought to fans by The National Lottery and charity Music Venue Trust in a unique initiative to help revive the UK’s live music sector, with 300 live performances set to take place over the summer.Meanwhile, two more new releases land in this week’s Top 5: the second posthumous album from Pop Smoke Faith opens at Number 3, and John Mayer’s eighth studio record Sob Rock enters at Number 4.Further down, Foo Fighters’ Record Store Day release Hail Satin – recorded under their disco alter-ego Dee Gees – debuts at 17 and was the most popular album in independent record shops this week. On the ten-year anniversary of her death, Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black returns to the Top 40 at 36.Two more new releases land in this week’s Top 40: Busy Guy by Lincolnshire singer-songwriter Stephen Fretwell (37), and a deluxe edition of Tina Turner’s 1989 chart-topper Foreign Affair (38).