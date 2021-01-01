Kanye West and JAY-Z reunite for new song on Donda album

Kanye West has reunited with his former collaborator JAY-Z for their first song together in more than five years.



The rappers previously worked together frequently, but fell out after JAY-Z and his wife Beyonce opted not to attend Kanye and Kim Kardashian's wedding in 2014.



But following Kanye's recent split from Kim, it appears they are back on good terms, and Jay appears on a tune on the rapper's highly anticipated album Donda, which was released on Friday.



Kanye premiered the song at a listening party in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday night, with the tune closing the event.



Social media clips reveal Jay raps: "Donda, I'm wit your baby when I touch back road / Told him stop all that red cap, we goin' home / Cannot be with all of these sins casting stones / This might be the return of The Throne / Hova and Yeezy like Moses and Jesus."



Jay's addition was completed just hours before the listening party, with producer Young Guru tweeting that JAY-Z "did the verse today!!!! At 4pm".



While performing another track, Love Unconditionally, Kanye became emotional and fell to his knees while repeating, "I'm losing my family / I'm losing my family / I'm losing my family."



It seemed to be a nod to the end of Kim and Kanye's marriage earlier in the year, although she was present at Thursday's album launch event with their four children at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.



Donda - named after Kanye's late mother - also includes collaborations with Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Pusha T and Travis Scott.