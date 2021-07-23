Camila Cabella reveals new single Don't Go Yet and announces third album Familia

Camila Cabello has announced plans for her new album 'Familia'.



The 24-year-old star - who unveiled new single 'Don't Go Yet' on Friday (23.07.21) - has also confirmed her upcoming third record, which will be the follow-up to 2019's 'Romance'.



Revealing how the LP was inspired by spending more time with her family during the pandemic, she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "I want it to be that kind of family affair selfishly, because it would make me happy.



"It would make my life better and that's what I want, so that's really what I was trying to manifest with this whole album."



When it comes to the new single, Camila felt like she'd reconnected with her roots and benefited from a newfound sense of reedom.



She added: "I think ‘Don’t Go Yet’ is just I think sonically and melodically, just me being free.



"I think being in Miami for so long and having more family around me and speaking Spanish more made me feel, I don’t know, just kind of brought me back.



"I think my roots went deeper in a way that I really needed. And I think this album for me was a manifestation. The name of my album is ‘Familia.' ”



Meanwhile, the 'Havana' hitmaker noted that the pandemic gave her an opportunity to slow down and figure out her life away from the spotlight.



She explained: "Obviously [COVID] was a terrible thing, but I think for my personal life and my brain, it was really good to slow down.



“And so I was like, ‘Oh, this is…’ I don’t know. I was just kind of learned how to be, I think a human and develop interests and passions outside of the studio and outside of music and outside of that...



“And I think that that brought me really close to… brought me really close to my family. And for me, even when I think of… there’s the word family in terms of your immediate literal family and for me, it’s also your chosen family, your friendships and your relationships, in that broader sense."