Cardi B not planning baby shower for second child

Pregnant Cardi B won't be having a baby shower this time around.

The I Like It star is expecting her second child with husband Offset, but in a recent chat with social-audio platform Stationhead, revealed that she's not planning to have a pre-birth celebration for the tot.

Instead, Cardi explained the recent party she threw for her daughter Kulture's third birthday was enough for her.

"I'm not having a baby shower," she said. "That's why I did Kulture's birthday really, really big. I just get overwhelmed when I do these big birthdays and I just feel like the baby shower with Kulture's birthday is just too close. Just to see the same people over again, and it's like, not doing it."

Cardi went all out for Kulture's big day, with the rapper and her family making their entrance in a Cinderella carriage, and employing Disney princesses to entertain the birthday girl. She also gifted her daughter a $150,000 (£109,000) diamond charm necklace.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cardi explained why she had decided to take a break from social media ahead of her big pregnancy reveal at the Grammy Awards in March.

"People put me through a lot of s**t during Kulture's pregnancy, a lot of lies were made about me... a lot of narratives. I was in Atlanta while Offset was touring and I didn't have any family," the 28-year-old shared. "This pregnancy, I didn't want to remember any bad things, so I just took a break, got close to my family, had fun, and enjoyed myself.

"There is something so dear about this pregnancy, and I feel like I'm starting a new chapter and I'm happy about that."