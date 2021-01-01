Halsey vows against doing any more press following 'disrespectful' interview

Halsey will no longer be doing press, after being "deliberately disrespected" in a recent interview.



The new mum took to Twitter on Tuesday to call out America's Allure magazine for using the incorrect pronouns in their cover story, as she revealed in March that they were going by "she/they" pronouns.



"Hey @Allure_magazine. First your writer made a focal point in my cover story my pronouns and you guys deliberately disrespected them by not using them in the article," Halsey wrote in the tweets, which have since been deleted.



The Without Me singer also accused the journalist of incorrectly reporting what they had said about their upbringing.



"Then your admin b**tardised a quote where I discuss the privilege of being the white child of a black parent + intentionally used a portion that was the antithesis of the point I was trying to make," she continued. "All of this ironically on the tails of an article where I give your author the intimate admission that I hate doing press because I get exploited and misquoted. Do f**king better....?"



She concluded her post by writing: "#NoMorePress goodbye."



Following Halsey's tweets, Allure reps responded by writing: "We've heard your feedback and you're absolutely right: we messed up. We are adjusting our cover story with Halsey to use both 'she' and 'they' pronouns."



Halsey's tweets come after she became a first-time mum to baby Ender Ridley Aydin, their first child with partner Alev Aydin, on 14 July.