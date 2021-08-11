NEWS Gorillaz add extra free date at O2 Arena for NHS staff Newsdesk Share with :





Gorillaz today confirmed their epic return to the live stage with a free show for NHS workers and their families on Tuesday 10th August at London’s The O2 arena. This very special show, to thank and recognise all NHS staff who continue to work tirelessly to keep us all safe, marks the reopening of the venue as well as the band’s first live performance with an audience in over two years and takes place the day before their scheduled sold-out gig on Wednesday 11th August 2021. All ticket holders will need to present a NHS COVID Pass on entry to gain access to the venue. Further information below.



Gorillaz drummer Russel Hobbs said: “Reap what you sow, y’know what I’m saying? We don’t just want to say thank you, we want to do thank you too, because we care about the people who care for us.”



2021 is a big year for our virtual heroes, celebrating two glorious decades of Gorillaz and they are BACK bigger and better than ever – in real life - with magnificent Jamie Hewlett visuals and thrilling live performance from guitarist Noodle, bassist Murdoc Niccals, drummer Russel and frontman 2D, joined by Damon Albarn and the full Gorillaz live band plus a choice selection of featured artists. Nothing is going to stop Gorillaz from performing this summer!



For tickets and information on the free event for NHS workers, see below or visit: www.theo2.co.uk/events/detail/gorillaz-nhs-show