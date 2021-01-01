Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for husband's birthday

Dolly Parton wowed her husband, Carl Dean, on his birthday by donning her Playboy bunny outfit as a special treat.

The country queen, who has been married to Dean for 57 years, shared photos of her all dressed up for fun - complete with bunny ears - on social media.

"It's always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl," she wrote in the caption, borrowing rapper Megan Thee Stallion's catchphrase. "Happy birthday my love!"

In an accompanying video, the singer said, "Remember sometime back I said I was going to pose in Playboy magazine when I'm 75? Well, I'm 75 and they don't have a magazine anymore.

"My husband always loved the original cover of Playboy so I was trying to think of something to do that would make him happy. He still thinks I'm a hot chick after 57 years and I'm not going to talk him out of that and I hope he agrees with me too."

For his birthday, Dolly, who famously posed for the cover of Playboy in 1978, recreated the look for a new photoshoot, and then took her 1978 cover and put it besides the new version in a photo frame.

The video ended with Dolly presenting Carl with the photo frame while still dressed in the Playboy bunny outfit.