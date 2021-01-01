Kanye West confirms Donda album release in commercial starring Sha'Carri Richardson

Kanye West has confirmed his Donda album will be released on Friday in a new Beats by Dre commercial starring athlete Sha'Carri Richardson.

His late mother's legacy lives on through his 10th solo studio release, confirmed with an advert which aired during Game Six of the 2021 NBA Finals on Tuesday.

In the advert, Richardson, the 21-year-old track star was suspended from Team USA's Olympic squad after testing positive for marijuana, can be seen running a 100m sprint in slow motion, accompanied by Kanye's new track No Child Left Behind.

A listening event for Donda, Kanye's first album since 2019's Jesus Is King, will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, and will be live-streamed by Apple Music.

Earlier in the day, 44-year-old Kanye returned to Instagram as part of the album's promo, with shadowy images of him in a black mask.

The only person the Kanye West Instagram account follows is Kim Kardashian, the rapper's estranged wife and the mother of his four children.

Their names - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm - featured on the gold chains he wore around his neck in close-ups posted to the social media app.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February after almost seven years of marriage, requesting joint custody of their children. The couple came together over the weekend to take the children to the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, California.

Donda West died in 2007 after complications following plastic surgery procedures at the age of 58. Kanye has been planning to make an album in her honour for years.