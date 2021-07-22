Michael Kiwanuka joins 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize judging panel

Michael Kiwanuka has joined the judging panel for the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize.

The 34-year-old British singer/songwriter beat the likes of Dua Lipa, Charli XCX and Stormzy to be crowned the winner of the prestigious accolade last year with his acclaimed third album, 'KIWANUKA', and the 'Cold Little Heart' musician will now be a part of the team who narrows down the shortlist and decides the overall winner of the prize.

Michael joins the likes of Anna Calvi, Annie Mac, Jamie Cullum, and the Head of Music at 6 Music and Radio 2, Jeff Smith, who is The Chair, alongside industry folk and journalists, on the judging panel.

The shortlist will be announced live on BBC Radio 6 Music from 11am on Thursday (22.07.21).

David Wilkinson, Mercury Prize Chairman, said: "It's been another difficult & challenging year - and we're grateful to all the artists & labels that have supported the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize by entering their albums. Many thanks also to the hardworking & dedicated judging team who have spent the last few months listening to the entries. Creatively this is shaping up to be an exceptional year for British music - with so many outstanding albums released over the past year. So choosing just 12 Albums of the Year will be a tough decision for the judging team. We're looking forward to the shortlist being announced on 22 July."

The awards show - which features live performances from a selection of the shortlisted acts - is set to take place on September 9 at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith.

Matt Dunnakey, Hyundai Motor UK Head of Marketing, added: "Whilst our title partnership of the Hyundai Mercury Prize has been integral to growing awareness of our brand here in the UK over the past few years, we are also pleased that our support has enabled continued innovation within British music. The role of music as a catalyst for creativity and innovation can never be underestimated, we look forward to seeing the highlights in the 2021 shortlist."

Previous recipients of the Mercury Prize have included Dave, Wolf Alice, James Blake, Skepta, and Arctic Monkeys.