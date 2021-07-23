Kanye West previews new Donda song in Beats ad

Kanye West has previewed a new song from his upcoming album, 'Donda'.

The hip-hop legend's track 'No Child Left Behind' got its debut in a Beats by Dre advertisement for their Beats Studio Buds featuring athlete Sha’Carri Richardson.

The brief clip was shown during an NBA finals game, and the lyrics include: “Never count on y’all, always count on God.

“He’s done miracles on me.”

The follow-up to 2019's 'Jesus Is King', which arrives on Friday (23.07.21), is also getting a listening event at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta that will be live-streamed on Apple Music on the eve of the album's release.

The 'Stronger' hitmaker has also removed all of his posts on Instagram, leaving behind the advert and a series of snaps of him wearing a full-face mask and a chain featuring the names of his children North, eight, and Saint , five, and Chicago, three.

According to social media star Justin Laboy, Kanye - who also has Psalm, two, with estranged wife Kim Kardashian West - allegedly played his upcoming LP 'to himself and basketball player Kevin Durant at the weekend.

Justin tweeted: "Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas. Man listen! The production is light years ahead of it’s time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again. Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back #Respectfully (sic)"

The internet personality also dubbed the record "album of the year", and spilled that fans will hear the LP this week.

He added: "Kanye West album is really done. When it drops this week, we probably not going to listen to anything else for a while.. Let me go enjoy all the current artist I’m listening to until then. God bless #Respectfully (sic)"

A Las Vegas listening party also took place with fans taking to social media to share pictures from the venue.

Kanye was due to release 'Donda' last year.

Named after the 44-year-old rapper's late mother, Donda West, the 'Bound 2' hitmaker had claimed the collection was set to be released on July 24, 2020, on social media.

However, he later unveiled a different set of songs that are set to appear on the record, with his recent Travis Scott-featuring track, 'Wash Us In The Blood', no longer appearing on the 12-track LP.