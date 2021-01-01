Matthew Followill to skip Kings of Leon tour following baby's arrival

Kings Of Leon guitarist Matthew Followill will skip upcoming tour dates to focus on his new daughter.



The guitarist has opted not to tour with the band later in 2021, and instead stay at home with his wife Johanna and their new baby daughter Imogen.



"Please join us in congratulating @matfollowill and his wife, Johanna, on the birth of their new baby!" a band statement on Instagram reads. "During this special time, Matt has decided to be home with his family, so he will not be joining us on this leg of our When You See Yourself tour.



"However, you’re all in good hands as our long-time friend and touring member @timothydeaux will be standing in, along with former touring member @colemantime (Chris Coleman). We look forward to welcoming him back soon. And seeing all of you even sooner!"



Timothy Deaux, a member of garage band The Whigs, has toured with Kings of Leon since 2016, while multi-instrumentalist Chris Coleman played on tour with the Use Somebody rockers in the early 2010s.



Followill commented on the post, stating: "Thanks for the love everybody! It’s a girl, Imogen Johanna Followill. I’ll be back ASAP."



He extended his thanks to Timothy and Chris for "helping out", before adding: "I hear the band is hot and the new songs sound great. Lots of love to all of you."



The Kings of Leon start their 2021 tour dates at the iTHINK Financial Ampitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida, on August 3.