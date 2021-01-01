AJ Tracey and Headie One lead nominations for 2021 GRM Daily Rated Awards

AJ Tracey, Headie One and Pa Salieu lead the nominations for the 2021 GRM Daily Rated Awards, with four nominations each.



The annual ceremony, which celebrates the biggest names in black music, returns virtually on September 16, and the 'West Ten' rapper, '18Hunna' hitmaker and UK Drill star have dominated this year's nominations.



AJ and Headie will go head-to-head for Male Artist of the Year along with Abra Cadabra, Central Cee, Chip, Digga D, Fredo, Ghetts, Potter Payper, and Tion Wayne.



While the pair both have a chance of winning Track of the Year for 'Ain't It Different', which also features Stormzy, as does Salieu, with 'My Family' featuring BackRoad Gee, the latter of which is also up for Video of the Year.



Salieu, who has also received nods in the Breakthrough and Mixtape of the Year ('Send Them To Coventry') categories, will compete with AJ's 'Little More Love' and Headie's 'Princess Cuts' with Young T & Bugsey for the Video prize.



Meanwhile, AJ's 'Flu Game' and Headie's 'EDNA' could take home the prestigious Album of the Year prize.



Other LPs to receive a nod include Bugzy Malone's 'The Resurrection', D Block Europe's 'The Blueprint - Us Vs. Them', 'Money Can’t Buy Happiness' by Fredo, 'Conflict of Interest' by Ghetts, K Trap's 'Street Side Effects' Loski's 'Music, Trial and Trauma: A Drill Story', Nines' 'Crabs In A Bucket', and 'TYRON' by Slowthai.



Elsewhere, Female Artist of the Year sees Bree Runway, Darkoo, ENNY, Ivorian Doll, Jorja Smith, Lady Leshurr, Ms Banks, Shaybo, Stefflon Don, and Midas The Jagaban nominated.



GRM founder Post commented: "Excited to be back celebrating the best in UK Rap & Grime music. It’s been an incredible year in music, congratulations to all of this year’s nominees."



The Rated Awards 2021 with YouTube Music will be streamed on Wednesday 16th September from 7pm BST, broadcast exclusively on GRM’s YouTube Channel.







The nominees are:



Album of the Year



AJ Tracey – 'Flu Game'



Bugzy Malone – 'The Resurrection'



D Block Europe – 'The Blueprint- Us Vs. Them'



Fredo – 'Money Can’t Buy Happiness'



Ghetts – 'Conflict of Interest'



Headie One – 'EDNA'



K Trap – 'Street Side Effects'



Loski – 'Music, Trial and Trauma: A Drill Story'



Nines – 'Crabs In A Bucket'



Slowthai - 'TYRON'







?Female Artist of the Year



Bree Runway



Darkoo



ENNY



Ivorian Doll



Jorja Smith



Lady Leshurr



Ms Banks



Shaybo



Stefflon Don



Midas The Jagaban







Male Artist of the Year



AJ Tracey



Abra Cadabra



Central Cee



Chip



Digga D



Fredo



Ghetts



Headie One



Potter Payper



Tion Wayne







Breakthrough of the Year



Supported by 1Xtra



ArrDee



BackRoad Gee



ENNY



Central Cee



French The Kid



Jordan



Shaybo



SR



Pa Salieu



Wewantwraiths







Personality of the Year



Big Zuu



Chunkz



Harry Pinero



Nella Rose



Michael Dapaah



Mo Gilligan



Munya Chawawa



Niko Omilana



Yung Filly



ZeZe Mills







Track of the Year



A1 & J1 – 'Latest Trends'



Abra Cadabra – 'On Deck'



Central Cee – 'Loading'



Digga D – 'Woi'



ENNY – 'Peng Black Girls' (ft Amia Brave)



Headie One, Stormzy and AJ Tracey – 'Ain’t It Different'



Nines – 'Airplane Mode' (ft NSG)



Pa Salieu – 'My Family' (ft BackRoad Gee)



Potter Payper – 'Purpose'



Russ & Tion Wayne – 'Body'







Video of the Year



Aitch – 'Safe To Say' (Directed by KC Locke)



AJ Tracey – 'Little More Love' (Directed by KC Locke)



Ghetts – 'Skengman Mode' (ft. Stormzy) (Directed by Nathan James Tettey)



Headie One – 'Princess Cuts' (ft. Young T & Bugsey) (Directed by Capone)



Little Simz - 'Introvert' (Directed by Salomon Ligthelm)



Meekz – 'Respect The Come Up' (Directed by KC Locke)



Nines – 'Clout' (Directed by Charlie Di Placido)



Pa Salieu – 'My Family' (ft. BackRoad Gee) (Directed by Femi Ladi)



Russ & Tion Wayne – 'Body' (Directed by Wowa)



Slowthai, Skepta – 'Cancelled' (Directed by THE REST)







?Mixtape of the Year



Abra Cadabra – 'Product of My Environment'



Central Cee – 'Wild West'



Chip – 'Snakes and Ladders'



Digga D – 'Made In The Pyrex'



Giggs – 'Now Or Never'



M Huncho & Nafe Smallz – 'DNA'



NSG – 'Roots'



Pa Salieu - 'Send Them To Coventry'



Potter Payper – 'Training Day 3'



Unknown T – 'Rise Above Hate'







?Radio DJ of the Year



Charlie Sloth



DJ Target



Dotty



Henrie Kwushue



Kenny Allstar



Robert Bruce



Reece Parkinson



Snoochie Shy



Tiffany Calver



Yinka & Shayna Marie







?Producer of the Year



169



5ive Beatz



Chris Rich



Ghosty



Gotcha



Hargo



M1OnTheBeat



P2J



R14



TSB