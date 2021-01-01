Taylor Swift pulls Fearless revamp from Grammys contention

Taylor Swift will not submit the re-recorded version of her album Fearless for award consideration, noting it already won Album of the Year in 2009.



"After careful consideration, Taylor Swift will not be submitting Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in any category at this year’s upcoming Grammy and CMA Awards," a Republic Records representative says. "Fearless has already won four Grammys, including Album of the Year, as well as the CMA Award for Album of the Year in 2009/2010 and remains the most awarded country album of all time."



But the popstar is still hoping to win gold for her 2020 folk release, Evermore, which will be up for all relevant Grammys. The star snagged Album of the Year at last year's show, with its sister album, Folklore, which she produced with The National frontman Aaron Dessner.



Swift re-recorded all the tracks on Fearless in an effort to stop Scooter Braun from profiting from the album following his 2019 purchase of her former label, Big Machine Label Group. His deal included the rights to Taylor's first six albums.