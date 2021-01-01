Britney Spears thrilled to receive 'very cool' gift from Selena Gomez

Britney Spears has thanked Selena Gomez for sending her a "very cool" surprise gift.



The Toxic hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday to post a close-up snap of a purple bikini from the star's capsule collection, as well as a range of make-up items from her cosmetics brand.



"Ok guys ... great news!!! When I woke up I got a very cool box with a bikini in it and my favorite three make up products from @SelenaGomez!!!!" wrote Britney in the caption. "Her shimmers are really fun and her spritz for your face before makeup is bomb and smells very good!!!! Selena .... Thank you for surprising me with this gift... I've been looking for shimmers!!!!!!"



In response, Selena commented, "This makes me so happy! I hope you enjoy it - love you so much."



The sweet present comes after a number of celebrities have offered support to Britney amid her legal battle over her conservatorship.



Christina Aguilera, Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, Cher, and Justin Timberlake all backed the singer after she accused her management team and family of abuse and expressed a desire to end the arrangement as part of court proceedings held in late June.



"Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today," tweeted popstar Halsey, while Mariah Carey added: "We love you Britney!!! Stay strong."