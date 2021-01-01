Nicki Minaj gives security guard social media boost following TikTok success

Nicki Minaj has helped a New York security guard build his follower count on Instagram.



TikTok user Zha Chanel recently performed a karaoke rendition of the star's track Whole Lotta Money featuring Bia in a Zara retail store, with security official Michael initially trying to shut down the filming, before walking away from the situation.



While he said he was unsure if he would encounter any trouble for allowing the performance, it turned out to be good for the worker, who caught the attention of Minaj.



"It's the security guard sayin 'y'all can't do that in here' while walking AWAY from the festivities (sic)," penned the rapper, who later added: "Someone tell the security guard in that video I posted that I'm lookin for him. I wanna send him a gift for being such a sweetheart to one of my babies (sic)."



She later tracked Michael down, and he told TMZ: "She said, 'If I like one of your photos, I'll get like 1,000-plus likes, my phone is still buzzing.'"



The Starships hitmaker subsequently liked most of his posts, boosting his follower count to more than 9,000, and said she would also give him a separate gift for being generous with her fans.



Accordingly, Michael had nothing but good things to say about Minaj, adding: "Keep setting an example for all the strong women out there that's on their grind to strive for greatness."