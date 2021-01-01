Britney Spears' new lawyer vows to remove father Jamie from conservatorship

Britney Spears' new lawyer has detailed his "aggressive" plans to remove her father Jamie from her conservatorship.

Last week, a judge in Los Angeles granted Mathew Rosengart permission to be the pop star's lawyer after her court-appointed attorney Samuel Ingham III resigned.

Speaking to reporters outside of a hearing on Monday, Rosengart said he is moving "aggressively" to have the singer's father Jamie removed from her conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008.

"I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and for her strength," he said. "I want to thank Judge (Brenda) Penny for her courtesy in welcoming my firm and I into this case. I also want to thank Britney Spears' fans and supporters. The outreach and support for my firm, myself and most of all Britney has truly been overwhelming.

"Finally, and the last thing I'm going to say about this matter is, as I've said in court last week and outside, my firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first."

In June, the singer made a virtual court appearance in which she spoke publicly and in-depth about the conservatorship for the first time, with her telling the judge she wanted to "get rid of my dad and charge him for conservatorship abuse".

Last week, Rosengart called on Jamie to voluntarily step down from his position as his daughter's conservator, which gives him control over her career, financial and personal decisions.