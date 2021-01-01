By Your Loo: Tom Grennan was on toilet when Calvin Harris DM'd him for collab

Tom Grennan was on the toilet when he saw Calvin Harris had slid into his DMs.

The pair released the hit 'By Your Side' last month, and the 'Little Bit of Love' hitmaker has revealed how he came across a message from the 37-year-old Scottish DJ asking him to feature on the track when he was scrolling on his phone whilst on the loo.

Appearing on Jessie Ware's 'Table Manners' podcast, Tom spilled: "Yeah. So he messaged me on Instagram and I was actually on the toilet when he messaged me and I was going through my messages and then I see Calvin Harris messaging me and I couldn't believe it and I was like 'oh my gosh, oh my gosh, oh my gosh!' and I rang my manager and I was like 'Calvin's messaged me, what do I say?' and I replied straight away and to be honest with you, he is such a nice man, just like really down to earth, humble, and he was like 'I've got this song that I've had for like three or four years and I've just found it in my library of songs and I feel like you could really fit nicely on this song and are right for this song.'

"So we did and I sent it back like maybe two days later and he was like 'this is going to be my next single' and I was like 'oh my gosh, I can't believe it' and then literally the turnover from what wasn't a song to what is now 'By Your Side' was so quick because usually these things take months, but it wasn't, it was like three or four weeks, which is crazy."

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter also revealed that he has been inundated with videos of fans in Asia singing 'Little Bit of Love' on karaoke.

He said: "I keep getting videos of people in Asia doing karaoke to 'ittle Bit of Love.' It's great. And they're really good as well."

Listen back to the full interview with Tom Grennan on Jessie Ware's 'Table Manners' podcast here play.acast.com/s/tablemanners.