Ed Sheeran on track for fourth week at Number 1

Reigining champ Ed Sheeran looks set to secure a fourth week at the summit with Bad Habits.



Eurovision winners Maneskin are currently on course for a personal best on the UK Official Singles Chart. I Wanna Be Your Slave by the Italian rockers climbs four places into the midweek Top 3 at Number 3 having previously peaked at Number 5, while the band’s cover of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons’ Beggin also makes gains at the midweek point, up two to Number 6.



Heartbreak Anthem by Galantis, David Guetta and Little Mix ascends four places over the weekend putting the collaboration in line for a potential new Official Chart peak at Number 2.



German DJ, writer and multi-instrumentalist Jonasu could break the UK Top 10 for the first time on Friday – breakthrough summer hit Black Magic rises seven rungs to Number 4 midweek.



Elsewhere, the release of KSI’s latest album, All Over The Place, sees the rapper’s single Holiday shoot forward five places (5), while just outside the Official Chart First Look Top 20 sits No Time ft. Lil Durk (22) which also features on the album. See KSI’s chart history to date including 7 UK Top 10 singles.



As Becky Hill announces her long-awaited debut album, her collaboration with David Guetta – Remember – advances five places into the midweek Top 10 (10).



Plus the highest new entry of the week so far comes courtesy of Pop Smoke and Dua Lipa – Demeanor starts out at Number 14 after its first 48 hours.



For the final results tune in to The Official Chart with Scott Mills on BBC Radio 1 this Friday from 4pm.