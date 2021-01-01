Skepta teases new EP and vows to never quit music

Skepta has vowed to "never quit music" and teased an upcoming EP.



The 'Greaze Mode' rapper had hinted at his retirement earlier this year when he suggested that his work on producer JAE5’s song 'Dimension' would be among his final tracks and revealed he will not record any new music in 2021.



He wrote on Instagram at the time: "This Jae5 song/video featuring REMA and myself was recorded and shot last year in Ghana. I have one more song with Bando & L’s that we also recorded in 2020 – after we drop that I’m out?...



"Any verses of mine you hear this year were all recorded last year. I’ve stopped recording 2021."



However, the 38-year-old star has insisted that's not the case and he will be back with a mini-album on July 30.



Speaking to fans on Instagram Live, he said: “I could never quit music. I don’t know who’s pushing that narrative, pushing that agenda that Skeppy is stopping music and all that. How? I am music.”



Skepta - whose last studio album was 2019's 'Ignorance Is Bliss' - went on to explain how he decided to push back his release until after his pal Dave drops his next LP 'We’re All Alone In This Together' on July 23.



The London MC added: “I’m going to let Dave’s album come out this week then I’m going to drop it the week after. But I’m going to announce the track list this Sunday.”



The 'Shutdown' hitmaker revealed last year that he was working on a new album.



Speaking on Instagram Live in May, he said: "I'm making my album now, you get me, before I stop. I'm making my album now before I stop banging out all the beats."