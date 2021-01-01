Ellie Goulding returning to electronic dance-pop roots on album five

Ellie Goulding has described her upcoming album as "a dance thing from outer space".

After getting "quite introspective" on her last studio effort, 2020's 'Brightest Blue', the 34-year-old singer has revealed she is going back to her electronic dance-pop roots.

She told the Joe Wicks podcast: “I spent a lot of time by myself, quite introspective.

“I had a backlog of things I wanted to write about. It was quite deep and emotional. And this album is the opposite of that.

“I found this dream team of writers, who just for some reason, without even having to talk about it, were all on the same page. Together we’re on this mission just to have fun.

“We just want to make music for people to dance to and forget about everything in the past year.

“It is like a dance record. It’s electronic pop, a dance thing from outer space.”

Ellie signalled in a new era when she teamed up with Mark Ronson and Diplo on the disco-pop banger 'New Love' in January.

'Brightest Blue' marked the 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker's first LP in five years and she previously admitted she didn't feel "emotionally equipped" to make an album in that time.

Ellie - who became a mother for the first time in April to a little boy named Arthur, whom she has with husband Caspar Jopling - said: "There definitely were certain things that set me back. I felt like I was in a place where the songs were not reaching, they weren't strong enough in my opinion.

"So I waited until I was properly ready and emotionally equipped.

"I also had technical stuff, like a change of management, I moved back to London and I got married. So lots of things happened in that time and it's only really now that I feel like I'm completely ready to embrace that life again."